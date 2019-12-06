Play

Sample (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's tilt against the Browns, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Sample is set to miss a fourth straight game due to his lingering right ankle injury. The Bengals will roll with Tyler Eifert, C.J. Uzomah, Mason Schreck and Cethan Carter at the tight end position in Cleveland on Sunday.

