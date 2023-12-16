Sample (illness) is listed as active for Saturday's game against the Vikings.

Sample was a late addition to the Bengals' Week 15 injury report, but he'll give it a go Saturday and will continue to log tight end reps along with Tanner Hudson, Mitchell Wilcox and Irv Smith. In 13 games this season, Sample has logged a 14/97/2 receiving line on 17 targets, a pace that limits his fantasy utility to deep formats.