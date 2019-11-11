Bengals' Drew Sample: Sports walking boot
Sample wore a boot on his right foot after injuring his ankle during Sunday's loss to the Ravens, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Sample didn't return after sustaining this injury Sunday, and his status is uncertain for Week 11's matchup against the Raiders. We'll know more when the Bengals release their first official injury report following Wednesday's practice. Sample has five catches for 30 yards this year, and Cethan Carter would bump into the No. 3 role if Sample's unable to play.
