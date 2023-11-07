Sample caught three passes for 30 yards and his first touchdown of the year against the Bills on Sunday night. He was targeted a season-high four times.

All three Bengals tight ends -- Sample, Irv Smith and Tanner Hudson -- were targeted more than usual against the Bills. Prior to Sunday night, most of Sample's snaps required him to stay in and block, a tendency that the Bengals exploited on a clever play for his touchdown. The fifth-year TE could see an expanded pass-catching role again in Week 10 against a Texans defense that just gave up two TDs to the Bucs' Cade Otton.