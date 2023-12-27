Sample caught all three of his targets for 38 yards in Saturday's 34-11 loss to the Steelers.

Sample's three receptions tied a season-high for the veteran, while his 38 yards were the most he's gained in a single contest in 2023. The 27-year-old played 55 percent of the Bengals' offensive snaps, ahead of both Tanner Hudson (50) and Mitchell Wilcox (23). Despite his increased involvement against the Steelers, Sample should remain far off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 17 matchup against the Chiefs.