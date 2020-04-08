The Bengals expect Sample (ankle) to handle a larger role in 2020, Paul Dehner of The Athletic reports.

The 2019 second-round pick operated as the Bengals' No. 3 tight end during his rookie season, recording five catches on 108 offensive snaps in nine games before a high ankle sprain sent him to injured reserve. He'll now have a chance to take on some of the work that previously went to Tyler Eifert, who saw 63 targets last season and then signed with the Jaguars in March. C.J. Uzomah is also a candidate to handle some of those snaps and targets, and he'll likely line up as the No. 1 tight end whenever practices begin. The Bengals may also add to their TE room during the 2020 NFL Draft, but Dehner believes it isn't one of the team's bigger priorities. Sample should have plenty of time to recover from his high ankle sprain, if he hasn't already.