Sample missed most of the season after suffering a knee injury against the Cowboys in Week 2. He ended up with two catches for -2 yards on the season, and will be a free agent this offseason.

Sample never really developed into a major receiving option in his four years with the Bengals, after being a second-round pick in the 2019 draft. He's one of three Bengals tight ends that will hit the free agent market this offseason.