Sample (ankle) was limited in practice Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Sample missed practice Wednesday, so to see him now handling limited reps bodes well for the depth tight end's chances of being cleared to suit up on the road against Green Bay on Sunday. Cincinnati's move to trade for a new starting quarterback in the form of veteran Joe Flacco could provide a spark for this passing game, but both Mike Gesicki and Noah Fant rank ahead of Sample on the depth chart, especially in the receiving game. If Sample can upgrade to full practice reps Friday, he'll likely avoid an injury designation for Week 6.