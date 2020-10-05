Sample had three catches for 47 yards on five targets in the Bengals' win over Jacksonville on Sunday. He was also the targeted receiver on Joe Burrow's lone interception, a play in the end zone where Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack outfought Sample for the ball after it initially ricocheted off of Sample's facemask.

Sample was on the field for 64 offensive plays (85 percent), more than any of the other Bengals running backs, wide receivers or fellow tight end Cethan Carter. Despite the end zone miscue, he's becoming more than just a blocking or check-down tight end for Burrow.