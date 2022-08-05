Sample sported a brace on his leg and was walking with a crutch Friday after being carted off the field due to a knee injury in Thursday's practice, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Ben Baby of ESPN adds that coach Zac Taylor expects Sample to miss a couple weeks as a result of the injury.

Sample's left leg injury has been specified as a knee injury. Taylor's prognosis rules Sample out for the Aug. 12 preseason opener, but it's possible Sample could be healthy enough to play in the second preseason game against the Giants on Aug. 21.