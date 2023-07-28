Chrisman (undisclosed), who suffered a medical emergency Wednesday, has been released from the hospital and will undergo daily tests, Jay Morrison of Pro Football Network reports.

Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters Wednesday that Chrisman had a "medical situation" that caused him to miss Wednesday's practice and that he didn't want to disclose anything without more information. Chrisman is competing with Brad Robbins, who the Bengals selected in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, for the top punter spot.