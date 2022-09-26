Apple (ankle) would have been limited Monday per the Bengals' estimated practice report, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Apple was able to play 100 percent of the defensive snaps in the team's 27-12 win over the Jets on Sunday, despite popping up on the injury report. Typically a limited session this early in the week, and an estimated one at that, would be of little concern, but with the Bengals playing Thursday it does mean a bit more. If Apple is unable to go it'd likely lead to extra opportunity to Tre Flowers and Mike Hilton.