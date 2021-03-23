Apple signed with the Bengals on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Apple dealt with ankle, foot and hamstring injuries, and he played in just two games before being cut by the Panthers in late October. The 2016 tenth overall pick will head to his fourth team in four years hoping for a fresh start. In his last full season in 2019, Apple registered 58 tackles, four pass breakups and a forced fumble over 15 games with the Saints. He'll have an opportunity to play a significant role in Cincinnati's defense next year alongside fellow corners Chidobe Awuzie and Trae Waynes (pectoral).