Apple concluded the 2022 regular season with 49 tackles, eight pass breakups and no interceptions, forced fumbles or fumble recoveries across 15 appearances. He added 18 stops and one pass breakup in the Bengals' three postseason contests.

As Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic notes, Apple is one of five defensive starters for the Bengals who are ticketed for free agency this offseason. After having failed to produce a turnover in 2022, Apple is unlikely to be deployed as a starter if he returns to the team in 2023, given the late-season emergence of rookie Cam Taylor-Britt along with the fact that Chidobe Awuzie (knee) should be back from ACL surgery. Even if Awuzie has a setback and isn't on track to be ready for Week 1 of the 2023 season, the team might turn elsewhere to find another starter opposite Taylor-Britt.