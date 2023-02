Apple had six tackles in the AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs on Sunday. He's one of five starters on the Bengals who are free agents this offseason, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Apple will unlikely be back as a starter with the Bengals, as Cam Taylor-Britt has emerged and they'll be getting Chidobe Awuzie back from his ACL injury. Even if Awuzie has a setback, the team might turn elsewhere to find another starter.