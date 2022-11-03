Apple (hamstring) was a full participant during Thursday's practice, Chris Roling of Bengals Wire reports.
After being sidelined during Monday's game versus the Browns due to a hamstring issue, Apple has since logged a limited session Wednesday and a full practice Thursday, putting him in line to play Week 9 against Carolina. The 27-year-old hasn't particularly stood out in the stat sheet thus far in 2022, as he's corralled 19 tackles and no interceptions across seven games played. Apple is in line to slot back in as the team's No. 1 cornerback when the Bengals host the Panthers on Sunday.