Apple (hamstring) was ruled inactive ahead of Monday's game against the Browns, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Apple played a season-low 16 defensive snaps in last week's win over the Falcons, and he popped up with a hamstring injury on the Bengals' injury report Thursday before sitting out practice Friday and Saturday. The 27-year-old cornerback was then listed as questionable heading into Monday night's contest, and he is now set to miss his first game of the season. With Apple sidelined, expect veteran Mike Hilton and rookie Cam Taylor-Britt to step up into bigger roles at against Cleveland.