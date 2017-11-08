Bengals' Eric Winston: Re-signs with Cincinnati
The Bengals signed Winston to a contract Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Though best known these days for his role as the president of the NFL Players Association, the 34-year-old Winston is still a battled tested veteran tackle who should bolster the team's depth along the offensive line following Jake Fisher's (illness) placement on the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list. With 33 games of experience in the Bengals' system over the last three seasons, it shouldn't take Winston long to get up to speed in advance of Cincinnati's Week 10 matchup with Tennessee.
