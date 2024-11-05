The Bengals placed All (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday.

All will miss the remainder of the season after tearing the ACL in his right knee for the second time in just over a year in this past Sunday's 41-24 win over the Raiders. The rookie tight end suited up in each of the Bengals' first nine games, turning in a 20-158-0 receiving line on 22 targets. Given the early November timing of his upcoming surgery in addition to the fact that it's his second operation on the knee, All may not be back to 100 percent by the start of the 2025 season.