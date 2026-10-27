The Bengals placed All (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Though All will be eligible to return from IR as soon as Week 12, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays that the third-year tight end is feared to have sustained a season-ending ACL tear of his right knee during Sunday's 35-13 win over the Ravens. All will likely undergo further testing over the next day or two before the Bengals provide an updated diagnosis, but if the ACL tear is confirmed, the 26-year-old could be sidelined into the 2027 season. He previously tore the ACL in the same knee in 2023 during his final collegiate season at Iowa and during his 2024 rookie campaign with Cincinnati.