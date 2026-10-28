Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed Wednesday that All has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his right knee and will require season-ending surgery, Jay Morrison reports.

All, who sustained the injury in Sunday's win over the Ravens, has now torn the ACL in his right knee three times during his career. He first tore the ACL during his final collegiate season at Iowa in 2023, then had his 2024 rookie campaign with the Bengals cut short after damaging the ligament again. Given the timing of the injury along with the fact that he'll be working his way back from a third surgery of the same knee, All is far from guaranteed to be ready to play when the 2027 season gets underway.