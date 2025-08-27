The Bengals placed All (knee) on the reserve/PUP list Tuesday.

The move technically means that All would be eligible to return after missing a minimum of four regular-season games. However, the 2024 fourth-rounder is not expected to play in 2025 while recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee that he suffered in Week 9 of his rookie season. He's suffered the same injury to his right knee twice in the last two seasons dating back to his final year at Iowa, so the Bengals will take All's rehab cautiously, with the hope that he will be fully healthy for 2026.