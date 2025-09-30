Bengals' Evan McPherson: Accounts for only offense in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McPherson made his only field-goal try in Monday's 28-3 loss to the Broncos.
McPherson finished off the Bengals' first drive of the night with a chip-shot 26-yard field goal, which would prove to be all the offense for Cincinnati in Week 4. The kicker remained perfect on the year, having made all four of his field-goal attempts, while going 7-for-7 on extra-point tries over the first four games of the season.
