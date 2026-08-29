McPherson connected on field goals of 29, 58 and 34 yards and also drilled all three extra-point attempts in the Bengals' 30-13 preseason win over the Eagles on Friday.

McPherson put the Bengals' first nine points of the night on the board with his trio of field goals, which included his third of 50-plus this preseason. The unblemished night capped off a perfect three-game exhibition slate for McPherson, who tuned up for what should be a busy regular season by going 8-for-8 on field-goal attempts and 7-for-7 on PATs.