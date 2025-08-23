McPherson knocked through both of his extra-point tries and did not log any field-goal attempts in the Bengals' 41-14 preseason loss to the Colts on Saturday afternoon.

The fifth-year pro is coming off a 2024 downturn that saw him convert a career-low 72.7 percent of his field-goal attempts, but he seems poised for a bounce-back campaign if his preseason performance is any indication. McPherson saw time in all three of the Bengals' exhibitions and converted his three field-goal attempts and nine PATs over that span, and his association with a prolific Joe Burrow-led offense therefore makes the talented kicker's outlook bright heading into the 2025 season.