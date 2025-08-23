Bengals' Evan McPherson: Boots pair of PATs in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McPherson knocked through both of his extra-point tries and did not log any field-goal attempts in the Bengals' 41-14 preseason loss to the Colts on Saturday afternoon.
The fifth-year pro is coming off a 2024 downturn that saw him convert a career-low 72.7 percent of his field-goal attempts, but he seems poised for a bounce-back campaign if his preseason performance is any indication. McPherson saw time in all three of the Bengals' exhibitions and converted his three field-goal attempts and nine PATs over that span, and his association with a prolific Joe Burrow-led offense therefore makes the talented kicker's outlook bright heading into the 2025 season.
More News
-
Bengals' Evan McPherson: Going back to original technique•
-
Bengals' Evan McPherson: Returns to full health•
-
Bengals' Evan McPherson: Limited to 12 games in 2024•
-
Bengals' Evan McPherson: Placed on IR•
-
Bengals' Evan McPherson: In line to miss time•
-
Bengals' Evan McPherson: Converts all six kicks vs. Steelers•