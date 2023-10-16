McPherson made his only field-goal attempt and both of his two extra-point tries in Sunday's 17-13 win versus Seattle.

McPherson didn't get a ton of chances during a low-scoring affair versus the Seahawks, but early in the fourth quarter after a three and out from Cincinnati's offense, he answered the call and drove home a 52-yard attempt to extend the lead - which the Bengals would hold the rest of the way - to four points. Cincinnati has struggled to advance the ball the whole length of the field so far this season, putting McPherson on pace for a career high in field goal attempts. He's remained as efficient as ever, but the Bengals will have a tough San Francisco defense on tap after their Week 7 bye.