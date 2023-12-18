McPherson made both of his field-goal attempts and all three extra-point tries in Saturday's 27-24 overtime win over the Vikings.

McPherson was successful on a 34-yard attempt on the Bengals' opening drive, but the team was then shut out until the fourth quarter. However, after three late touchdowns, and three made PATs, which helped move the game to overtime, McPherson made the game-winning kick from 29 yards out to end his day. The Florida product is now 23-for-28 on FGAs this season, with all five misses coming from beyond 50 yards, and has connected on all 34 extra-point tries. McPherson and the Bengals will travel to Pittsburgh for a Week 16 divisional matchup.