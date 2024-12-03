McPherson made his lone field-goal attempt and went 5-for-5 on extra-point tries in Sunday's 44-38 loss to the Steelers.
McPherson was perfect on his kicking attempts Sunday, though it amounted to just eight total points. He's 10-for-10 on field-goal attempts under 40 yards, but beyond that he's just 6-for-12, including 3-for-7 from 50-plus yards. McPherson is up to 85 points through 12 regular-season games, going 16-for-22 on field-goal tries and 37-for-38 on extra-point attempts.
