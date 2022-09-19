McPherson converted all three of his field-goal tries and did not record an extra-point attempt during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys.

McPherson followed up his bumpy Week 1 performance against the Steelers with a return to form during this perfect outing against the Cowboys in Week 3. The second-year kicker kept Cincinnati's struggling offense in the game against Dallas, as he made field goals of 43, 50 and 46 yards through the first three quarters of Sunday's loss. McPherson's flawless kicking performance also helped allow quarterback Joe Burrow the opportunity to tie the game at 17 points with a touchdown pass followed by a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter. While the kicker did not get a chance to ultimately win the game, his three made field goals of 40 yards or longer are an encouraging sign for performance moving forward this season.