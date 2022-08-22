McPherson made three of four field-goal attempts and his only PAT attempt in Sunday's 25-22 preseason loss to the Giants.

McPherson connected from 50, 44 and 31 yards out in the first half, but his attempt from 58 yards out in the third quarter drifted wide left. That long miss won't shake McPherson's confidence, especially since a high snap is partially to blame for throwing off his rhythm. McPherson's elite blend of accuracy and power has the second-year kicker poised for another successful season finishing drives for the high-octane Bengals offense.