McPherson did not attempt a field goal while going 5-for-5 on extra-point tries in the Bengals' 35-17 win over the Falcons.

McPherson went without a field-goal attempt for the first time this year, but he did make a season-high five extra-point tries. Over the last three weeks, the kicker has only made two field goals total as the Bengals' offense has started to heat up and score more touchdowns. McPherson will look to get more involved in Week 8 against the Browns.