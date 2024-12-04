Share Video

McPherson is expected to miss a few weeks due to a groin injury, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

While the report indicates that McPherson's injury is not season-ending, he's on track to miss some time, per Garafolo. With that in mind, the Bengals are slated to add Cade York to their practice squad ahead of Monday night's game against the Cowboys.

