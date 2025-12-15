Bengals' Evan McPherson: Kickless in blowout loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McPherson did not log a field-goal attempt or an extra-point try in Sunday's 24-0 loss to Baltimore.
McPherson went without a field-goal try for the second straight week, which is quite the change of pace after he had gone 12-for-13 on field-goal tries over his four previous contests. The kicker has gone 23-for-26 on field-goal attempts, including 4-for-7 from 50-plus yards, and he'll look to get back on track against the Dolphins in Week 16.
