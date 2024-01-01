McPherson made a field goal and two extra-point attempts in Sunday's 25-17 loss to the Chiefs.

McPherson's lone FGA came from 34 yards out on the Bengals' opening drive, which gave them a 3-0 lead. He chipped in two PATs in the second quarter, but other than the kickoff to open the second half, the Flordia product didn't take the field again, as Cincinnati was shut out the rest of the way. Next up for McPherson and the Bengals is a Week 18 divisional clash with the Browns.