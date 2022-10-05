McPherson was limited at practice Wednesday with a groin injury, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
It's unclear when McPherson picked up the injury, but his participation in practice, though limited, indicates it's probably not too severe. Regardless, the sophomore kicker's status will be one to monitor ahead of a primetime matchup at Baltimore on Sunday.
More News
-
Bengals' Evan McPherson: Perfect in Thursday night win•
-
Bengals' Evan McPherson: Makes two field goals in win•
-
Bengals' Evan McPherson: Flawless in Week 2•
-
Bengals' Evan McPherson: Mixed results in loss•
-
Bengals' Evan McPherson: Hits 50-yarder in preseason•
-
Bengals' Evan McPherson: Makes all four kicks in Super Bowl•