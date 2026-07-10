Bengals' Evan McPherson: Looking to build upon strong 2025

McPherson will again work as Cincinnati's primary kicker during the upcoming season following a bounce-back performance last year, John Sheeran of A to Z Sports reports.

McPherson struggled mightily in 2024, making just 16 of 22 FG attempts over 12 regular-season contests. However, he was much better last season, converting a career-high 89 percent of his field-goal tries (25-for-28), though he did miss three PATs. McPherson went 5-for-8 from 50-plus yards and 10-for-10 from 40 to 49 yards last year, giving the Bengals a reliable leg when they opted to kick from distance. Cincinnati has much higher aspirations after winning just six games last year, and McPherson figures to play a key role if the team is to rebound from a rough campaign.