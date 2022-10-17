McPherson made a 52-yard field-goal while going 3-for-3 on PATs in the Bengals' Week 6 win over the Saints.

McPherson was once again limited to just one field-goal attempt Sunday, nailing a 52-yarder late in the fourth quarter. The 23-year-old made all three of his extra-point attempts in the contest as well and he has now made 11 consecutive PATs. On the season, McPherson has gone 11-for-13 on field-goals while going 4-for-4 from 50 plus yards and converting 11 out of 12 extra-point tries.