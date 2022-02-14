McPherson converted both field-goal attempts and both PATs during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

It was a strong finish to the playoffs for McPherson, as he went 14-for-14 on field goals and 6-for-6 on PATs in four contests, though he didn't receive an opportunity to tie the game in the fourth quarter Sunday. The 22-year-old enjoyed a successful rookie campaign, going 28-for-33 on field-goal attempts and 46-for-48 on extra points. McPherson is a safe bet to open training camp as Cincinnati's kicker for 2022.