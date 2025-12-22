McPherson made his lone field-goal attempt and all six extra-point tries in Sunday's 45-21 win over the Dolphins.

McPherson's field goal came from 45 yards away, and he sandwiched it with six PATs on a day the Bengals hung 35 straight points on the Dolphins after falling behind 14-10 in the second quarter. On the season, McPherson has converted 24 of 27 field-goal tries and all 37 extra-point attempts across 15 contests. He'll be a premier fantasy kicker at home next Sunday against Arizona.