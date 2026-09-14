McPherson went 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts and made all three PATs in Sunday's 33-27 win over Tampa Bay.

After making all 15 of his kicks in the preseason, McPherson picked up right where he left off in Week 1, accounting for 15 of the Bengals' points. The Bengals jumped out to a 21-3 lead midway through the second quarter via three touchdowns, but it was McPherson who did all the scoring for Cincinnati the rest of the way, as he made field goals from 20, 55, 58 and 32 yards. Kicking in this elite offense makes McPherson a weekly K1 in fantasy.