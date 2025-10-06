Bengals' Evan McPherson: Makes every kick in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McPherson hit his only field-goal attempt and all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 37-24 loss to the Lions.
The kicker made a 50-yard field goal to put Cincinnati on the board at the end of the first half. McPherson is now 5-for-5 on field goals and 10-for-10 on extra points in 2025, though his opportunities have been limited with an offense that lost its quarterback, Joe Burrow (toe), in Week 2.
