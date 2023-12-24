McPherson made his only field-goal attempt and didn't try any extra points in Saturday's loss to Pittsburgh.

The Bengals fell behind big early and trailed 24-0 at the half, so the team elected to go for a two-point conversion after scoring a touchdown on its opening drive of the third quarter. However, McPherson did get the opportunity to attempt a field goal in the closing seconds of the period with Cincinnati facing a 4th-and-15. The third-year kicker nailed the 35-yard attempt, giving him at least one made field goal in each of the team's 15 games this season.