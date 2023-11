McPherson converted his only field-goal attempt and all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 24-18 win versus Buffalo.

McPherson was mostly quiet in Week 9, not attempting a field goal until the middle of the fourth quarter when he connected on a chip shot to extend Cincinnati's lead to 24-10. He's been automatic on kicks of less than 50 yards through eight games this season, and he projects as a good fantasy kicker when the Bengals host a middling Houston defense in Week 10.