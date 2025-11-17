Bengals' Evan McPherson: Makes pair of FGs in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McPherson converted both of his field-goal attempts in Sunday's 34-12 loss to the Steelers.
McPherson's field goals came from 43 and 48 yards, and through 10 games this season, McPherson has made 15 of 18 field goals and all 23 of his extra points. Kicking in Cincinnati's offense, McPherson is an attractive fantasy option at the position.
