McPherson made his lone field-goal attempt and all five of his point-after tries during the Bengals' 39-38 loss to the Jets on Sunday.

McPherson opened the game's scoring with a 26-yard chip shot in the first quarter before tacking on five PATs. The fifth-year pro is 11-for-13 on field-goal attempts and 19-for-19 on extra-point tries through eight regular-season games; he has been perfect in seven of those contests, with his lone blemish coming against the Packers in Week 6, when he missed two field goals.