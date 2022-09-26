McPherson made two of three field-goal attempts and made all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 27-12 win over the Jets.
McPherson made two field goals in the second quarter, making one from 22 yards and another from 43. He later missed a 41-yard attempt in the fourth quarter. The kicker was also a perfect 3-for-3 on PATs and will continue being a viable fantasy option on an explosive offense.
