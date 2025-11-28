McPherson made all six of his field-goal attempts and both extra-point tries in Thursday night's 32-14 win over the Ravens.

McPherson accounted for Cincinnati's first 12 points, making kicks from 31, 42, 24 and 33 yards out to give the Bengals a 12-7 lead at halftime. He then kicked a pair of PATs before making kicks from 52 and 41 yards in the fourth quarter. Through 12 games this season, McPherson is 23-for-26 on field goals a perfect 27 of 27 on extra points.