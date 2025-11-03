McPherson went 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts and connected on all four of his point-after tries during the Bengals' 47-42 loss to the Bears on Sunday.

McPherson helped the Bengals keep pace in the first half with field goals from 41 and 33 yards, but his 54-yard attempt late in the fourth quarter came up short. It was his third missed field goal of the season, all of which have come from 50-plus yards. McPherson has scored at least 10 points in two of his last three games, and his scoring floor should be steady if Joe Flacco can continue to move the Bengals' offense down the field in the absence of Joe Burrow (toe). McPherson is 13-for-16 on field-goal attempts and 23-for-23 on extra-point tries through nine regular-season games.