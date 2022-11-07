McPherson missed his only field-goal attempt but connected on all six extra-point tries in Sunday's 42-21 win over the Panthers.

After a strong start to the 2022-23 campaign, McPherson has now missed three kicks over Cincinnati's previous two games including the missed 48-yard field-goal try during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against Carolina. The 23-year-old has just two field-goal makes across the team's last five weeks, and the Bengals will now enjoy a Week 10 bye before returning the following Sunday versus Pittsburgh.