McPherson converted one of his two field-goal attempts and both of his two extra-point tries in Thursday's 34-20 loss at Baltimore.

In an otherwise mistake-free game for McPherson, he was unable to send home a 53-yard attempt on the first play of the second quarter that would have cut the Ravens' lead to 7-6. He still hasn't missed from 49 yards or fewer in 2023, but another long miss in Week 11 sent his conversion rate on kicks of 50-plus yards down to 60 percent for the season. With Joe Burrow (wrist) set to miss the rest of the campaign, fantasy prospects for Cincinnati's entire offense and McPherson take a huge ding going into the home stretch.